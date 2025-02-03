BJP Leaders Demand Fair Allocation of Double Bedroom Houses in Doudarpally, Accuse Congress of Misleading Public

Gadwal: Following the instructions of senior BJP leader DK Aruna, party leaders inspected the Double Bedroom Houses in Doudarpally and raised concerns over the allocation process. District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy alleged that for the past ten years, ruling party leaders have deceived the public with false promises while failing to address their needs.

He criticized the local leaders for frequently switching parties but not fulfilling the promises made to the people. Highlighting past developments, he recalled that in 2018, DK Aruna allocated over 1,600 plots near Doudarpally for the poor. However, after the 2019-2023 tenure, then-TRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy allegedly seized these plots to construct a medical college and Double Bedroom Houses. Some of the affected beneficiaries even approached the court, seeking justice.

Now that the Double Bedroom Housing scheme is back in focus, Ramachandra Reddy warned that the ruling Congress leaders might mislead the public once again. He also expressed discontent over the exclusion of several beneficiaries from the 2023 ward sabhas’ Deep selection list and demanded that all originally selected beneficiaries be allotted houses. Furthermore, he insisted that those who filed court cases over the seized plots should also receive Double Bedroom Houses.

BJP leaders also raised concerns over the double bedroom houses built in Gonupadu, demanding a fair allocation process without political bias. Additionally, they accused the previous BRS government of diverting ₹3,000 crores meant for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to other schemes, depriving the poor of their rightful housing. The BJP district leadership urged the Congress government to stop misleading people by renaming PMAY houses as Indiramma Houses and to acknowledge the central government’s share in the project.

Further, BJP leaders demanded that the name of DK Aruna be included on the inauguration plaques of the Double Bedroom Houses and Medical College, as she was the one who allocated the land for these developments during her tenure as a minister.

The event saw the participation of district general secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, district vice president Rajaka Narasimha, KK Reddy, assembly co-convener Ram Anjaneyulu, town president Rajaka Jayashree, senior BJP leaders Bandala Venkata Ramulu, Mirzapuram Venkateshwara Reddy, Devadas, Chittari Kiran, Anil, Dabbileti Narasimha, Narasimha Shetty, Shankar, Mohan Reddy, Sanghala Pawan, Gadwal mandal president Srinivasulu, mandal leaders Ashok Reddy, Sarvottama Reddy, Ramakrishna, Babu, and Badri.