BJP leaders pay tributes to former Union Minister Kavuri

BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao and BJP Andhra Pradesh State President Madhav visited the residence of former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao to pay floral tributes to his mortal remains on Thursday. The leaders met with the bereaved family members to express their deep condolences and offered prayers for the family to find strength during this period of irreparable loss.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramchander Rao expressed profound grief on behalf of the BJP Telangana unit and in his personal capacity. He noted that the party stands firmly with the family in their moment of sorrow. Recalling the significant life and contributions of the late leader, Ramchander Rao mentioned that Sambasiva Rao hailed from a farmer’s family and entered public life with a deep commitment to service. He was elected as a Member of Parliament five times and served the nation as a Union Minister, rendering notable services throughout his career.

The State President further highlighted that Sambasiva Rao had a vision for creating employment opportunities and had initiated skill development programmes as early as 1984. These initiatives later became guiding models for various governments in their own developmental efforts. Ramchander Rao also mentioned that after many years as a public representative, Sambasiva Rao had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Describing his demise as a major loss to public life, he once again conveyed heartfelt sympathies from the party unit. The leaders joined several other prominent figures in remembering the veteran leader’s long-standing dedication to the people and his role in shaping early vocational training policies in the country.