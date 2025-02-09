BJP leaders should stop daydreaming: PCC chief

Hyderabad: In response to BJP leaders that Telangana would be the next where the party would come to power, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud suggested that they should stop daydreaming about Telangana. While emphasising that there were no similarities between Delhi and Telangana, Mahesh Goud, in media statement on Saturday, wondered as to how the BJP leaders are drawing parallels and are hopeful of being victorious even in Telangana.

He said that owing to the political situation in Telangana, BJP can never take the centre stage in the State’s politics. Moreover, owing implementation of various schemes by the present Congress government the people would avoid giving any space and patronage to the saffron party.

Taking on BRS working president K T Rama Rao, he felt that the former Minister was perplexed about the Delhi results and is yet to comprehend on how to react over the matter.