BJP leaders slam Congress over derogatory remarks on Hindu traditions and vedic mantras

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana leaders strongly criticised the Congress party on Sunday, condemning remarks made by Tungaturthi MLA Amdeli Samel during a programme at Gandhi Bhavan. BJP State Secretary Koppu Bhasha said the comments were derogatory and hurtful to the Hindu community, particularly those blessed with Vedic mantras.

He expressed disappointment that Congress leaders present at the event failed to respond, calling it a dangerous trend. Koppu Bhasha alleged that Congress has increasingly adopted an anti-Hindutva stance, questioning whether such language is being encouraged in party training sessions. He accused Congress leaders of remaining silent on injustices against Dalits and tribals in Telangana, citing incidents in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda. He warned that Amdeli Samel must apologise to the Hindu and Dalit communities or face public backlash.

He further emphasised that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has elevated the respect of Dalits nationally, pointing to the appointment of a tribal woman as President. He asserted that the BJP has the highest number of SC representatives and continues to uphold the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar. BJP State Spokesperson Kappara Prasad Rao echoed these sentiments, questioning Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s repeated claims of being a practising Hindu. Kappara Prasad Rao argued that genuine belief requires standing up against insults to Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that Congress advisors at both national and state levels harbour anti-Hindu ideologies, influencing party decisions.

Former MLA Guvvala Balaraju also condemned the remarks, stressing that Sanatan Dharma has been the foundation of Indian culture for thousands of years. He criticised the Congress government for failing to act against those who insult Hindu traditions and accused it of diverting controversies instead of addressing them. The BJP leaders demanded immediate action from Congress, warning that silence on such issues reveals the true stance of the party and deepens societal divisions across the state.