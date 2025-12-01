BJP leaders unite to strengthen party’s grassroots presence in Telangana

Hyderabad: TheTelangana BJP began its state-level workshop in Thukkuguda on Sunday, with senior leaders from both state and national levels participating to guide the party’s future course of action. The programme was presided over by Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, who emphasised organisational strengthening and grassroots mobilisation.

Several prominent leaders, including BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP National Vice President and MP DK Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha National Presidents, Parliamentary Board Member and MP Dr K. Laxman, National Co-Organisation General Secretary Sivaprakash, Telangana State In-charge Abhay Patil, and BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra.

Leaders addressed and shared suggestions on strengthening the party’s presence in Telangana. Discussions focused on booth-level programmes, strategies to expand the party’s reach among various communities, and preparations for the upcoming elections. The emphasis was on building a robust organisational framework that can effectively translate grassroots support into electoral success.

Addressing the gathering, leaders highlighted the importance of discipline, coordination, and communication within the party ranks. They urged cadres to intensify outreach efforts, engage with local issues, and ensure that the party’s vision and policies resonate with the people of Telangana.

The workshop served as a platform to review ongoing initiatives and chalk out new programs aimed at consolidating the BJP’s position in the state. With national leaders offering guidance and state leaders committing to action, the event marked a significant step in preparing the party machinery for the electoral battle ahead of the ensuing local body elections.