BJP Leaders Urge Collector to Resolve Indiramma Housing Scheme Delays in Wards 29–36

Gadwal: A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Rajaka Jayashree Narasimha, BJP Town President, met with the District Collector to express their serious concern over the non-disclosure of beneficiary names under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Wards 29 to 36. Despite the selection of several beneficiaries, many have not received official proceedings or the promised support materials required for house construction, resulting in severe hardship.

Beneficiaries Left Homeless and Hopeless

According to the BJP delegation, although officials selected certain applicants under the housing loan applications submitted during the previous public administration, they failed to issue official proceedings (GO/proceedings orders). Consequently, hopeful beneficiaries, who had demolished their existing homes with the dream of building new ones under the Indiramma Housing Scheme — which grants Rs. 5 lakh per house — were left without shelter or support. Many now find themselves homeless, living on roadsides, devastated by the government’s inaction.

Key Demands Made by BJP

During the meeting with the Collector, the BJP leaders demanded the following:

Immediate release of proceedings to all selected beneficiaries in Wards 29 to 36.

Timely provision of necessary construction materials, including sand, gravel, iron, and cement, to the selected beneficiaries.

Acceleration of the sanctioning of new ration cards to eligible citizens in the same wards.

Publication of the full beneficiary list ward-wise, which has not yet been shared with the public.

They emphasized that the lack of transparency and follow-up has deeply affected families who pinned all their hopes on the government's promise of housing aid.

District Collector’s Immediate Response

In a positive development, the District Collector responded immediately, acknowledging the issue and making direct phone calls to the concerned officials, instructing them to resolve the problems without delay. The Collector assured the delegation that the matter would be resolved within a week, offering some relief to the distressed citizens and activists.

BJP Leaders Present at the Meeting

Several BJP leaders participated in this crucial meeting, including:

Devadasu, OBC Morcha District President

Anil, OBC Morcha State Executive Member

Chittari Kiran, Town General Secretary

Ramesh, Town Vice President

Krishnaveni, Nagaradinne Padma

W.D. Narasimha, OBC Morcha General Secretary

Dilwale Krishna, Vinod Shekhar, Mulakalapalli Narasimhulu

and others.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the Collector’s prompt attention but insisted on regular monitoring and follow-up to ensure justice for every deserving beneficiary.

The issue underscores the urgency of effective governance and communication at the grassroots level. With rising public expectations and infrastructural promises, the execution of welfare schemes must be timely and transparent to avoid such humanitarian crises. The coming week will be crucial for over a hundred families hoping to reclaim their dream of a safe and dignified home.