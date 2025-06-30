Live
- Kasba law student rape: PIL filed in Calcutta High Court, seeks fast-track hearing
- International drug cartel busted, 60 kg heroin seized from Barmer
- Govt earnings up to May stand at 21 pc of total receipts in Budget Estimate for 2025-26
- No fare hikes up to 500 km for ordinary class travel: Railways
- Critical minerals and defence ties in focus as PM Modi visits Argentina this week
- WNBA announces expansion to 18 teams with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia added
- Process to elect new MP BJP chief to begin from Tuesday
- Women's safety a priority of governance: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
- Over 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty due to Govt’s social security schemes: PHDCCI
- Israeli researchers discover security flaw in popular AI chatbots
BJP Leaders Urge District Collector to Sanction Road Connectivity for Kashipuram Village
In a significant move aimed at improving rural infrastructure, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jogulamba Gadwal district submitted a formal petition to District Collector B.M. Santhosh
Gadwal: In a significant move aimed at improving rural infrastructure, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jogulamba Gadwal district submitted a formal petition to District Collector B.M. Santhosh, urging the construction of a proper road to Kashipuram village.
The petition was personally handed over by T. RamAnjaneyulu, BJP District President of Jogulamba Gadwal, and Gongolla Eshwar, BJP Alampur Mandal President. The memorandum emphasized the long-standing demand of the residents of Kashipuram village for better connectivity and highlighted the hardships faced by locals due to the lack of a proper road.
Several prominent party leaders were present during the submission of the petition. These included:
Egbote, District General Secretary
Telugu Keshav, District IT Cell in-charge
Madhuravani, Mandal Mahila Morcha President
Bhaskar, Mallikarjun, Parvathamma, Booth Presidents
Along with other key party workers and local leaders
The BJP delegation conveyed to the Collector that the absence of a motorable road has been severely affecting transportation, healthcare access, and the overall development of Kashipuram village. They urged the administration to take swift action and prioritize this infrastructure project to ensure basic amenities and connectivity for the villagers.
District Collector B.M. Santhosh is reported to have positively received the petition and assured that the matter would be examined and forwarded to the appropriate department for technical evaluation and budget allocation.
This initiative is part of the BJP’s ongoing efforts to highlight grassroots-level issues and press for administrative action in neglected rural areas of the district.