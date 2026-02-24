BJP Mahila Morcha condemns Cong protest at AI Summit

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Dr Mekala Shilpa Reddy has condemned the semi-nude protest staged by Youth Congress leaders during the International AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi on February 20. She said the incident was a disgraceful act that tarnished India’s reputation before global leaders and technology giants.

“While the world recognises India as a technology leader, an AI hub, and a knowledge economy, Congress has stooped to cheap politics that insult the nation’s dignity,” Shilpa Reddy remarked. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is positioning India as a global leader through Digital India and AI missions, but Congress is unable to digest these achievements and resorts to disruptive actions.

In protest against the incident, the BJP Mahila Morcha organised a demonstration at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on February 23, where Rahul Gandhi’s effigy was burnt. A large number of Mahila Morcha leaders participated, vowing to resist any attempt to undermine India’s honour and culture.

The leaders demanded that Congress and Rahul Gandhi issue a public apology to the people of India for lowering the country’s image on an international platform. “Our fight will continue against politics that compromise national dignity, women’s self-respect, and democratic values,” the Mahila Morcha leaders declared.