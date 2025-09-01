BJP Mahila Morcha leaders arrested

Wanaparthy: Following the instructions of BJP State president Ramchander Rao and Mahila Morcha state president Dr Shilpa Reddy, a protest was planned on Sunday.

The protest was in response to the Congress activists in Darbhanga (Bengal), making comments about PM Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben.

Mahila Morcha co-treasurer from Wanaparthy, Narayanadasu Jyothi Ramana, was on her way to participate in the protest when she was pre-emptively arrested by the town police.

Jyothi stated that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Congress activists must apologise to PM Modi and BJP activists for the remarks. She said in the coming days people of India will teach the Congress a lesson with their votes.

Those arrested along with her include State executive member Aliveleamma, district morcha general secretary Suguru Lakshmi, vice-president Sumitramma, secretary Saroj.