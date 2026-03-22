BJP MLC Komurayya slams budget, calls for Assembly of siege

Hyderabad: BJP MLC Malka Komurayya has strongly criticised the Congress government’s 2026–27 annual budget, alleging a lack of clarity in allocations, revenue estimates, and actual expenditures.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he accused the ruling party of neglecting key sectors, including education, health, and agriculture, while failing to deliver on promises made to farmers, students, and the poor. Komurayya pointed out that despite repeated demands for 15% allocation to education, the Congress government has provided only around 8%, far below the 14–18% allocations in BJP-ruled states. He further alleged that scholarships, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri health schemes, pensions for retired employees, and housing for the poor remain unfulfilled, exposing widespread governance failures. He also criticised the state for claiming credit over central government funds and schemes, while failing to provide matching funds or proper coordination, leading to stalled projects such as solar pump initiatives.

The BJP has announced that under the leadership of State President N Ramchander Rao, a massive Assembly Siege (Muttadi) will be held on March 23, 2026, demanding accountability from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government.