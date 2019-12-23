BJP mounts pressure on KCR to spell out reason for anti-CAA stand

Hyderabad: Stepping up its ante against the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana BJP on Sunday reiterated its demand asking him to spell out the reason for TRS' opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA).

Speaking during a Facebook interactive live session with people from various parts of the State, BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman said the TRS leaders had engaged in a venomous criticism against Andhra Pradesh and its people during the separate Telangana movement.

But, now, "The TRS leadership and its chief are conspicuously silent over the issue of illegal infiltrators in the country." He demanded the TRS chief to come out in public explain reasons for opposing the CAA-2019.

The religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have come to India running for their lives.

"The Centre has brought the CAA to address their woes and to resolve the long-pending problem of the religiously persecuted minorities staying in the country for years and give them a better life."

However, Congress, TRS and similar parties are stoking passions, creating insecurity and instigating Indian Muslims for political gains, he added.

Terming the stand of TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on CAA, Laxman said it shows the double standards of the TMC.

"One one hand the TMC chief shows soft corner for those illegally entered into the country.

On the other, she opposes citizenship for the religiously persecuted minorities like Hindus, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis seeking refuge in India."

Dismissing fears about CAA-2019, he said it will not take away the citizenship rights of the Indians. Besides, anyone can get citizenship to comply with the rules under the 1955 Citizenship Act, he added.

The party will be conducting awareness meetings on CAA-2019 across the State by the end of December, roping in intellectuals and educated people. Party State and national leaders will take part in such meetings, he said.