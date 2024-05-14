  • Menu
BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad visited the injured Karyakartas

Highlights

Three BJP Karyakartas were injured in an election-related clash at Chinnakarupamula village of Peddakottapalli mandal yesterday.

Nagarkurnool: Three BJP Karyakartas were injured in an election-related clash at Chinnakarupamula village of Peddakottapalli mandal yesterday. BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad visited the injured BJP Karyakartas in NagarKurnool district hospital.

He asked the doctors to provide better medical facilities to them. BJP District President Sudhakar Rao along with a large number of BJP workers participated in this program.

