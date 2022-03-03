BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, BKP leader Rakesh Tikait meet CM KCR in Delhi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting assumed significance in the view of TRS meeting with leaders of opposition parties against the BJP.



State planning commission vice-chairman Vinod Kumar and MP Santosh Kumar were also present.



The meeting comes after the Chief Minister meeting with election strategist Prashanth Kishore at his farmhouse in Erravalli. The TRS party is planning to rope in Prashanth Kishore for 2023 elections, wishing to retain its power in the state for the third time.



Stating that the country needs a change, Chandrasekhar Rao meeting all the non-BJP leaders including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and RJD chief Tejaswi Yadav to form anti-BJP federal front.

