BJP not scared of cases, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday reacted on the registration of a criminal case against the party MLA M Raghunandan Rao by Abids police and made it clear that they were not scared of police cases.

He said that it was unfortunate that the police booked a case against Rao who is fighting for justice for the gang rape victim from the city.

Stating that there are several evidences in the rape case, he asked the police as to why they were showing negligence in arresting the accused of the heinous crime ? He said that family members of the victim would have got justice had the police showed the same alacrity as they are showing in filing the criminal cases against the BJP leaders.

He alleged that the State government was diluting the rape case as there was an involvement of the children of TRS and the AIMIM leaders.

