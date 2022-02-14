BJP objects to KCR criticising Assam CM

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Sunday objected to language used by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Referring to the statement made by KCR against the Assam CM, party MLA M Raghunandan Rao alleged that KCR had spoken in favour of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he was trying for an alliance with the grand-old party in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the BJP MLA ridiculed that KCR had shown more sympathies towards Rahul Gandhi than other Congress leaders.

Claiming that leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Nara Chandrababu Naidu used foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked KCR whether if his eyes were filled with tears when those leaders used foul language against Modi.

He said KCR should not use abusive language as would eventually end up making mockery of himself.