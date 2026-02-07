BJP releases Vikasit Telangana-Sankalp Patra 2026 ahead of municipal polls

The BJP has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Telangana municipal elections, unveiling its manifesto titled Vikasit Telangana – BJP Sankalp Patra 2026 at the party’s state headquarters. BJP President N Ramchander Rao released the document, outlining a vision for transparent governance, modern infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

Rao emphasised that the manifesto is not merely a set of promises but a detailed action plan to transform Telangana’s municipalities into model urban centres. He declared that corruption-free governance would be the cornerstone of the BJP’s municipal administration, ensuring that Finance Commission funds are fully utilised for public welfare without diversion.

The manifesto pledges strict action against encroachments on government and municipal lands, warning that neither party members nor officials would be spared if found guilty of violations. Rao asserted that the BJP’s governance would eliminate opportunities for misuse of funds and land grabbing, thereby restoring public trust in municipal institutions.

Youth-centric development forms a major part of the manifesto. The BJP plans to establish skill development and job training centres in every municipality and corporation, creating local employment opportunities. Rao stated that this initiative would help retain talent within Telangana and reduce migration pressures.

For senior citizens and youth alike, the manifesto promises walking tracks and modern parks, with existing parks to be upgraded into utility parks. Civic infrastructure commitments include LED street lighting, efficient waste collection and management systems, and full implementation of Swachh Bharat initiatives. Water supply, drainage, roads, community halls, and other amenities would be developed to the highest standards.

Rao criticised the Congress and BRS governments, accusing them of misusing budgetary allocations for kickbacks through projects and contracts. He alleged that police forces were being used to intimidate BJP candidates and workers, citing incidents in Ramagundam and Mancherial. He vowed to lodge complaints with the Human Rights Commission and warned that the central government would not remain silent on such issues.

The BJP leader also condemned the proposed hate speech legislation in Telangana, claiming it was designed to target BJP leaders and activists.

He described it as undemocratic and an attempt to suppress opposition voices.

Rao urged voters to support BJP candidates in the municipal and corporation elections, promising that a BJP-led administration would usher in transparent governance, modern civic facilities, and comprehensive urban development. He called on citizens to vote for the lotus symbol to ensure corruption-free municipalities and world-class towns across Telangana.