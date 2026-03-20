BJP slams Cong govt over law & order and investment failures

BJP Telangana Chief Official Spokesperson Subhash launched a scathing attack on the Congress government on Thursday, alleging that the state has abandoned law and order since the party came to power.

Addressing the media, Subhash accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of retaining the Home portfolio primarily to focus on political defections rather than core responsibilities. He ridiculed the government’s selective action on crime, claiming that while parents worry about drugs, BRS leaders allegedly enjoy drug parties in farmhouses.

Subhash further alleged that narcotics have become accessible in schools, turning Telangana into a drug capital.

On the economic front, he criticised the government for boasting about global agreements while failing to bring in a single rupee of actual investment. He demanded a white paper on the matter, noting that industrialists are hesitant due to the collapse of law and order.

Subhash also accused Congress of diverting state wealth to fund elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Highlighting deteriorating safety, he noted six murders in six days and cited 3,392 rape cases in the past 11 months, averaging 10 per day.

Areas like Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma have reportedly become crime hotspots with unchecked daylight attacks. He also condemned the silence over attacks on Hindu temples, alleging that culprits are being shielded by being labelled mentally unstable.

Subhash declared that the BJP’s mission is to eradicate the drug mafia and safeguard the future of the youth, stressing that the party will never compromise on public safety or the integrity of the state’s institutions.