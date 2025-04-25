"BJP Slams MP Mallu Ravi Over Mallamma Kunta Reservoir Cancellation: Accused of Betraying RDS Farmers"

Gadwal: A fiery political row erupted today in Aija town as former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy accused Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi of betraying RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) farmers by allegedly attempting to cancel the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir project.

In a press conference held at the BJP party office in Aija, Ramachandra Reddy questioned the MP's intentions, asking, "Why are you so angry with the RDS farmers, Mallu Ravi?" He expressed deep concern that instead of supporting long-standing demands of the farmers, the MP had written a letter to District Collector BM Santhosh seeking the cancellation of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir, a crucial project for irrigation in the drought-prone Alampur and Gadwal regions.

Following Ravi’s letter, the District Collector reportedly issued directions to the Irrigation SE on the 10th of this month to halt the project, which has sparked outrage among the local farming community and BJP leaders alike.

Ramachandra Reddy alleged that both TRS in the past and the Congress now have used the RDS issue to win votes, only to neglect farmers post-elections. He challenged Mallu Ravi's sincerity, stating, “If you truly care for the farmers, why don’t you secure compensation of Rs. 25 to 30 lakhs per acre for the displaced? Prove your commitment.”

He also made several demands to ensure water reaches the tail-end ayacut (command area) of RDS at D40, including:

Immediate revival and completion of Mallamma Kunta Reservoir

Allocation of necessary funds on war footing

Establishing a link between Chinnonipalli Reservoir and D12 near Sindhanur

Connecting Joorala to Vemula for seamless water supply

Reddy warned that if the Congress government fails to act, BJP will launch a mass movement alongside farmers to protect their rights and ensure the full potential of the RDS scheme is realized.

The press conference was attended by several BJP leaders and farmers’ representatives including:

Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao – State Executive Member, BJP Kisan Morcha

Gopal Krishna – BJP President, Aija Mandal

Lakshman Goud, Ashok, and Srinivas Goud – Local BJP leaders

The sentiment among the BJP cadre was one of firm resolve to fight for the rightful irrigation and compensation needs of RDS farmers, accusing the Congress of betraying its promises and stalling crucial irrigation infrastructure.

Background:

The Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) is a vital irrigation project meant to benefit farmers in drought-prone regions of Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The Mallamma Kunta Reservoir was proposed as a strategic storage and linkage project to ensure stable water flow to the tail-end areas of the scheme, especially D40, which often suffers from inadequate water supply. Cancellation of the project is being viewed by local farmers as a direct blow to their livelihood and water rights.

