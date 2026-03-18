BJP State chief Hails saffron party’s Rajya Sabha Victory, Slams Congress for Double Standards

* BJP wins 22 Rajya Sabha seats, up from 12, reflecting growing strength; Nitin Nabin and Nitish Kumar elected.

* N Ramchander Rao slams Congress for demanding a ban on RSS based on a “biased” USCIRF report.

* Rao condemns AIMIM’s walkout during Vande Mataram in the Assembly and questions Congress’s silence.

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday addressed a press conference highlighting the party’s recent success in the Rajya Sabha elections and strongly criticising the Congress Party’s stance on national issues.

Rao described the day as “a very happy one for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” noting that the election of BJP National President Nitin Nabin to the Rajya Sabha was a matter of pride. He said that in the latest round of elections, where 37 seats went to polls, the BJP secured 22 seats, up from 12 earlier, marking a significant gain and reflecting the party’s growing strength in the Upper House. He also congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Turning to the Congress Party, Rao criticised its demand to ban the RSS, calling it “strange and unnecessary.” He pointed out that the demand was based on the USCIRF report, which he described as biased and prejudiced against India. Rao said it was shocking that Congress would rely on such foreign reports, which even recommended action against India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

He also condemned the incident in the Telangana Assembly where AIMIM legislators walked out during the rendition of Vande Mataram. Rao said this was an insult to the nation and questioned the Congress Party’s silence on the matter. He accused Congress of prioritising vote-bank politics over national pride and reminded that Vande Mataram was a sacred expression that inspired India’s freedom struggle.

Rao said that BJP workers across Telangana will continue to protest against the Congress government’s failures and will consistently raise public issues to expose its shortcomings.