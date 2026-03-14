‘‘BJP supports Musi River revival but opposes house demolitions’’

Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao has clarified that the party has no objection to the Musi River Project or its revival plans but strongly opposes the demolition of houses belonging to poor and middle-class families in the name of development. Addressing the media on Friday, Ramchander Rao said the BJP has consistently supported the idea of rejuvenating the Musi River to ensure clean water flows into the Krishna River and benefits farmers for irrigation. He stressed that the party welcomes initiatives like PowerPoint presentations on the project but will not tolerate the displacement of legally settled families in areas such as Madhuban Park and Vighneshwar Colony.

He cited the Sabarmati Riverfront Project in Gujarat as an example, where rehabilitation and alternative housing were provided to nearly 4,000 families before development works began. Ramchander Rao insisted that true development must not harm livelihoods and suggested realigning the Gandhi Sarovar plan to avoid demolitions.

On national issues, he condemned Congress leaders for spreading fear about fuel shortages, calling such remarks irresponsible. He assured that the central government, under Narendra Modi, has secured oil and gas supplies from multiple countries, ensuring no shortage of LPG, petrol, or diesel in India despite global tensions.Ramchander Rao reaffirmed the commitment of the BJP to both environmental revival and social justice.

He stated that the party wants the Musi to be clean and useful but not at the cost of making families homeless. He concluded by demanding that the state government prioritise a clear rehabilitation policy before proceeding with any engineering works. This approach ensures that urban rejuvenation remains inclusive and does not target vulnerable residents who have lived in these colonies for decades.