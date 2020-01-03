Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP takes out rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

BJP takes out rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act
Highlights

BJP took out a rally in support of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) In Vikarabad Headquarters on Thursday. The rally started from New Gandhi to NTR...

Vikarabad: BJP took out a rally in support of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) In Vikarabad Headquarters on Thursday. The rally started from New Gandhi to NTR Circle. The party senior leaders Ramachander Rao, Janardhan Reddy, district president Prahalad Rao and activists took part.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top