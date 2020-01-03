BJP takes out rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act
Highlights
Vikarabad: BJP took out a rally in support of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) In Vikarabad Headquarters on Thursday. The rally started from New Gandhi to NTR Circle. The party senior leaders Ramachander Rao, Janardhan Reddy, district president Prahalad Rao and activists took part.
2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT