BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar announces one-day fast, says TRS indifferent to farmers issues

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that he would observe a one-day fast on Friday in protest against the State government not responding to the woes of the farmers due to the COVID lockdown.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that he will observe the fast to register his protest at BJP State headquarters in Nampally from 10 am to 5 pm.

He alleged that farmers in the State are extending their full cooperation to the government. However, it is not bothered about the problems faced by them.

He said the situation has come to such a pass that farmers have to attempt to commit suicide at the IKP centres as the delay in the procurement of agriculture produce further compounded their woes with the unseasonal rains damaging the stocks, he added.

Sanjay criticised the State government for not making necessary arrangements at the procurement centres. He said that BJP state leaders, members of the core committee, district and mandal presidents of the party will also sit on a one-day protest at their residences to register their protest against the government's apathy.

Later, the Karimnagar MP also wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, highlighting the problems being faced by the farmers.

He asked the state government to provide transport to the farmers to bring their agriculture produce to the IKP and cooperative society procurement centres.

He asked the government to procure the paddy from each farmer without imposing any restrictions on the quantity of procurement.

The BJP State chief also asked the government to procure immediate payment to the farmers after procurement of their products and to offer maize and Bengal gram with minimum support price.

Withdrawal of all the cases filed against the farmers for asking the government to procure paddy and were among the other issues that the BJP MP highlighted in his letter to the state chief secretary.