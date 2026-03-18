BJP Telangana Delegation Alleges Police Bias, Seeks Action Against Attacks on Party Cadre

. Attack on BJP leader Doti Kiran Yadav in Chandur, Nalgonda district.

. Alleged collusion of police with Congress leaders during MLA Rammohan Reddy’s visit to Vikarabad.

. Manhandling of the BJP district president by DSP during municipal elections.

. BJP’s accusation of police acting in a partisan manner under Congress's influence.

. Formal appeal to the DGP for strict action and impartiality in handling cases.



Hyderabad: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by State President N. Ramachander Rao submitted a representation to the Director General of Police, Telangana, demanding immediate and impartial action against violent incidents targeting party workers in Nalgonda and Vikarabad districts. On Tuesday, in its letter to the State DGP, the BJP accused local police of acting in a partisan manner at the behest of Congress leaders, failing to protect BJP cadre, and registering diluted cases against culprits.

The delegation highlighted the attack on BJP leader Doti Kiran Yadav in Chandur village, Nalgonda district, on March 15. According to the complaint, Yadav was assaulted by Modugula Ravi and his associates with sticks and stones, resulting in severe injuries. BJP leaders alleged that despite the seriousness of the attack, police registered only bailable sections instead of attempt-to-murder charges, showing reluctance to act against the culprits.

Another incident was reported from Chengomul village in Puduru mandal, Vikarabad district, where BJP cadre were allegedly attacked by Congress supporters on March 14 during the visit of local MLA Rammohan Reddy. The BJP accused Sub-Inspector Ch. Bharat Reddy is accused of colluding with Congress leaders, preventing BJP workers from submitting a representation to the MLA, and registering cases against BJP workers instead of the attackers. The party further alleged that the officer was pressuring the BJP cadre to compromise.

The delegation also recalled an incident during municipal elections in Nalgonda, where the BJP district president was allegedly manhandled by a DSP while campaigning. BJP leaders claimed this reflected a pattern of police bias and misuse of authority against opposition party workers.

In their representation, signed by senior leaders including N. Ramachander Rao, M. Jayasree, N.V. Subhash, and others, the BJP demanded strict disciplinary action against police officials accused of negligence and bias. They emphasised that the police must act impartially and uphold democratic values rather than siding with ruling party leaders.

The BJP warned that failure to act would embolden attackers and undermine the rights of opposition parties in Telangana. The party reiterated its commitment to safeguarding its cadre and vowed to escalate protests if justice is denied.