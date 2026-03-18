BJP Telangana Demands Arrest of MLA Over Alleged Anti-Hindu Remarks

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana unit on Tuesday strongly condemned remarks made by Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samuel, calling them derogatory and inflammatory against Hinduism, the Vedas, and the Brahmin community.

State BJP Vice President Dr Kalyan Naik submitted an official complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP), demanding immediate registration of criminal cases and the arrest of the legislator.

According to Dr Naik, the comments made during a March 12 meeting were not only disrespectful to Hindu beliefs but also capable of inciting communal disharmony. He described the remarks as “irresponsible and unacceptable” coming from a public representative.

The BJP has urged police to book the MLA under IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 298, and 505(2). Dr Naik warned that if authorities fail to act promptly, the party will launch statewide protests.

Reaffirming its stance, the BJP declared that it will not tolerate any actions or statements that insult Hindu faith and traditions.