BJP terms TRS, AIMIM anarchist parties

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) "anarchist and anti-institutional" and compared it with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to IANS, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao said, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's open support for the AIMIM and the Muslim Action Committee highlighted that KCR and his party were as anti-institutional and anarchist as Owaisi's AIMIM.

The BJP "condemns both KCR and Owaisi's attempts to indulge in hate politics and create communal unrest in Telangana," he said and added, they were doing 'appeasement' politics and misleading people over the NPR and the CAA.'

"Both KCR and Owaisi are speaking and acting in cohesion against the Centre's initiatives in the larger interest of national security," said the BJP spokesperson.

The people of Telangana must take cognizance of their attempts to obfuscate national laws and policies meant for national security because of their "petty minority appeasement politics," he said.

An Owaisi-led delegation on Wednesday met KCR and discussed the NRC, the NPR and the CAA.