BJP TG unit celebrates Ugadi with traditional Panchanga sravanam

The BJP Telangana unit celebrated the Ugadi festival, marking the beginning of Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram with grandeur at the party’s state office. The highlight of the event was the traditional Panchanga Sravanam, or almanack reading, attended by BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and State General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, along with several senior leaders and party workers. Extending Ugadi greetings to the people of Telangana and party cadres, Ramchander Rao expressed hope that the new year would bring peace, prosperity, and development to all. He emphasised the importance of adapting to rapid technological changes, particularly the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence, urging everyone to enhance awareness and embrace technology to move forward in line with global progress.

Addressing concerns about global instability, Rao noted that while G20 nations have witnessed a 20 to 50 per cent surge in gas prices due to ongoing conflicts, India has managed to keep fuel prices stable thanks to the diplomatic strategies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He assured the public that there is no shortage of domestic gas supply in the country and noted that the minor shortfall in commercial gas, estimated at 30 to 40 per cent, is being addressed with the arrival of imported shipments. He highlighted that large vessels carrying 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG have already reached Indian ports, ensuring an uninterrupted supply across the nation.

Rao reassured citizens that there is no need for panic, as the government has also maintained strategic reserves of about 5.33 million metric tonnes of crude oil to meet any emergency. Concluding his remarks, Rao said that despite global war-like conditions, the central government is taking firm steps to safeguard the nation and steer it toward prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the coming year would symbolise growth and resilience for India. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from party leaders and supporters, marking the celebrations with cultural pride.