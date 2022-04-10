BJP & TRS are a curse to the farmers: komatireddy

Yadadri: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday stated that both Central and State governments has become a curse to the people of the State

Along with party ranks, the MP visited Yadadri shrine and took part in puja after having darshan of Swayambhu at sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the government is staging dharnas to escape from buying paddy from the farmers.

He expressed dissatisfaction over not being invited for the renovation ceremony of the temple and alleged the government of breaching protocols.

It is unfair to inaugurate the temple without the basic amenities and facilities like drinking water, toilets and fans at the hillock queue complex and let the devotees suffer.

He raised his objections over imposing restrictions to devotees and added that government should not forget that it was renovated by the donations of the people.

He pointed out that there are many defects in the construction of the temple. Autos should be allowed to run to the hillock immediately, he added.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has visited Yadadri 22 times but failed to build a single double-bedroom house in Yadagirigutta.

He questioned CM KCR's promise of sanction of Rs 100 crores for the development of Bhadrachalam temple and added that CM KCR has ignored Bhadrachalam after becoming CM for the second time.

He demanded State government to develop Bhadrachalam temple by allocating funds of Rs.200 crore.

He alleged that Anand Sai did not work as an architect for any temple in the past. He demanded both the Centre and State governments to rescue the farmers of his MP constituency by purchasing their paddy.