BJP victory upsets KCR apple cart

Hyderabad: The resounding victory of the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and stunning victory of AAP in Punjab has cast a shadow on the aspirations of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to take a lead in uniting the non-BJP parties to defeat the BJP in the next general election. If sources are to be believed, KCR would take a break before reworking on his strategies to take on the BJP with the help of other Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister abstained from the Assembly session on Thursday and was said to be closely monitoring the results from the five States. It may be mentioned here that the TRS and anti-BJP parties were expecting that the saffron party would suffer a drubbing at the hustings and that would affect the strength of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha. But now those calculations have gone awry.

The sources said the proposed conclave with retired bureaucrats in Hyderabad to plan development model for the country is also likely to be delayed. The TRS chief is unlikely to take steps towards holding meetings with the anti-BJP forces until he gets a feedback on the future political developments at national level from survey agencies which are busy conducting ground-level surveys on the winning prospects of the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections.

There was also a talk of dissolving the Assembly and go in for early polls sometime during the first three months of 2023. But now, that too will depend on the survey reports and other factors. However, the possibility is not ruled out in case the survey reports are in favour of the TRS. There are also speculations that even the BJP may go in for the early general election. Hence, KCR will be making cautious moves on the political front after the election results of the five Assemblies on Thursday.