BJP vows to defeat KTR in Sircilla, knock off TRS from pedestal

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has called for State-wide protest on Monday against KTR's remarks against the party. The party also asked the cadre not take extreme steps.

Addressing media late on Sunday, Nizambad MP Dharmapuri Aravind dismissed the statements of IT Minister KT Rama Rao that the BJP is trying to create law and order problem in the city.

He asked KTR, "Are we mad to invite lathi charge and firing for our cadre?" Stating that TRS is a small party before the BJP, he reminded that there was not a single incident of lathi charge, firing or any bloodshed took place when the saffron party easily defeated former TRS MPs K Kavitha and Vinod Kumar. Given this, "Does BJP resort to stake his cadre for lathi-charge and firing at a time when its candidates victory is centain," he asked.

The Nizamabad MP term the KTR outbursts against BJP due to his frustration of fear of losing the election in Dubbaka. He questioned the rationale of KTR talking about the law and order by claiming talk as the working president of the TRS party. He said the party has taken the highhandedness of the police against the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a sign of threatening. And, "We will defeat KTR in Sircilla and unseat the KCR-led TRS government from power," he added. He reminded KTR that it is not going to be an impossible task for the BJP to defeat the family-run TRS government. Given the saffron party's track record of demolishing the political forts built by the left parties in the country.

Party State vice president N VVS Prabhakar alleged that the Siddipet CP had to shut its counter to help the ruling party in the Dubbaka by-poll following the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointing an observer. Following this, another counter has been opened at the Hyderabad CP office to target the BJP Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan Rao and BJP, he said.

Earlier, the Nizambad MP appealed to the party cadre not to resort to extreme steps like committing suicide. He made the appeal on behalf of the party following a party activist Srinivas attempt to end his life on Sunday to register his protest.

Aravind said that as per the doctors' information, the BJP workers attempted to end his life was admitted with 70 to 80 burns and his condition remained critical. He said that the party and State president will stand by him for providing better treatment.