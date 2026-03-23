BJP vows to fight for Velugumatla land victims, slams Congress over demolitions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its protest over the plight of land victims in Velugumatla, with state treasurer Devaki Vasudeva Rao asserting that the party would continue its fight until justice was ensured.

Addressing a meeting held at his residence on Sunday, Vasudeva Rao interacted with families who lost their homes in the Velugumatla Bhoodan lands. He assured them that the BJP would pursue the issue relentlessly and extend full support until all eligible beneficiaries were rehabilitated.

Condemning the demolition of houses belonging to the poor, he alleged that the Congress government had acted unjustly by providing housing to only a few while ignoring many deserving families. He demanded that houses be reconstructed at the same location where they were demolished and warned that the BJP’s agitation would continue until this demand was met. Raising concerns over alleged land encroachments, he claimed that while influential individuals continued to occupy prime lands, strict action was being taken against the poor. He termed the situation “inhuman” and said it had triggered widespread debate across the state.

Vasudeva Rao further stated that the party would compile detailed records of all affected families who were yet to receive housing and, if required, intensify the legal battle to secure justice for them.

District president Nelluri Koteswara Rao, along with several party leaders, was present at the meeting.