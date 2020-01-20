BJP will come into power in 2023: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy exuded confidence of winning in elections in 2023. No party can stop BJP coming into power in the next general elections, he said in a meeting.

The minister said that the delimitation of assembly and parliament constituencies will be held in 2026. He further said that the parliament results will be repeated in the municipal elections and the competition is only in between TRS and BJP.

"The centre has been giving funds to most of the schemes being implemented in Telangana. The centre has granted 3 lakh houses to the state, but the government has not applied for it," Reddy said demanding the government to release a white paper on the funds granted to the state during UPA and NDA regime.

Speaking on the rumours of Hyderabad is being made as second capital to the country, the minister said that the centre has not proposed anything.