BJP's Victory Certain in Upcoming Local Elections: Ramachandra Reddy at Charlagarlapadu Karyakartha Meet

Gadwal: In a major gathering of key BJP activists organized under the leadership of Maldakal Mandal BJP President Tirupathi Reddy, former Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president S. Ramachandra Reddy asserted that the BJP's victory in the upcoming local body elections is inevitable.
Addressing the meeting, Ramachandra Reddy said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is progressing rapidly in all spheres. He highlighted that the central government has allocated significant funds for development at all levels — from Gram Panchayats to Municipalities, Mandals to Districts, ensuring comprehensive progress and improved infrastructure across the country.
He further added that in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the dynamic leadership of Palamuru MP and BJP National Vice-President D.K. Aruna, the BJP is all set for a sweeping win in the local elections. He emphasized the growing public support for the party and said the groundwork laid by BJP at the grassroots level will reflect in the electoral outcome.
Following the meeting, participants watched the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program conducted by Prime Minister Modi. The attendees learned about several national initiatives such as Make in India, Swachh Bharat (Clean India), Yoga, Drone Spraying in Agriculture, and Paper Recycling Technologies, among others.
Prominent attendees at the event included: Reddeppa, Rangaswamy, Shivaprasad, Prabhakar Reddy, Srinu, Lakshman Goud, Balaramudu, Vasanth, Tatikunta Narasimha, Lokaraj, Vijay Goud, Nagaraju, Bhaskar Goud, Dabba Raman Goud, Laddu Ramudu, Shiva Kumar, Veeresh Goud, Anand Goud, Aravind, Nagaraju Goud, Abhinandan Goud, Ramakrishna, Bhagyamma, and Kavitha.
The event reflected the strong organizational presence of BJP in the region and the enthusiasm of local leadership and cadre towards the upcoming elections.