BJYM leaders arrested amid protests at TGPSC office in demand to increase of jobs

A group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders were arrested by the police on Monday for attempting to enter the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office in Hyderabad. The leaders were reportedly agitated over the lack of employment opportunities being provided by the TGPSC.

The BJYM leaders demanded that the TGPSC provide a 1:100 opportunity in the upcoming Mega DSC, Employment Calendar, and Group 1 exams. Their attempt to forcefully enter the TSPSC office led to tension between the leaders and the police, who had to intervene to prevent any further escalation.

The BJYM leaders were subsequently arrested by the police and taken into custody. The incident has raised concerns about the growing frustration among youth over the lack of job opportunities in the state.

The TSPSC has yet to respond to the demands made by the BJYM leaders, but the situation remains