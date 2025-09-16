Blatant violation of norms: Govt to crack whip on professional colleges

Hyderabad: With the managements of private colleges deciding to intensify their stir over the delay in clearing the institutions’ fee reimbursement dues, the state government is readying to crack the whip against engineering, pharmacy and other professional colleges that have reportedly flouted the prescribed norms relating to management of the institutions and provision of quality education to students.

The outcome of the annual Vigilance Commission report on the quality of education provided by all professional institutions would be taken into consideration to proceed against erring institutions.

Top sources said that the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) has instructed the State Higher Education Department to collect the data pertaining to the institutions from the Vigilance Commission and serve notices to the managements which had been exposed for lapses in the management of the institutions as per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms.

Officials said that about 90 per cent of the engineering colleges were found to have violated the norms, mainly in respect of the allotment of the B category seats under the management quota. It was found that the top private engineering colleges in Hyderabad were auctioning the seats under the management quota at hefty prices. Some private medical colleges were caught red-handed for fleecing the students in the allotment of the seats under management quota.

Poor maintenance of labs, hiring unqualified or underqualified teaching staff and collecting additional fees from the students under convenor quota were among the offences committed by many institutions. In line with the Vigilance Commission report, officials said that action will be taken against institutions providing education without basic infrastructure in the classrooms. Sources said that the government will proceed against the errant institutions soon after the details of the Vigilance Commission report are analyzed by the higher education wing authorities.