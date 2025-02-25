Live
Just In
Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad Witnesses Over 1,900 Donors
Hyderabad : The Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) organised a large-scale blood donation camp at Kings Palace in Hyderabad on Monday, attracting 1,955 donors. The initiative aimed to support individuals suffering from Thalassemia, a condition requiring regular blood transfusions.
Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi extended his support to the event, while TSCS joint secretary M.A. Aleem Baig, along with the society’s staff, played a key role in coordinating the camp. The collected blood units will be utilised for Thalassemia patients, who depend on transfusions every 15 days to manage their condition.
Emphasising the need for preventive measures, TSCS urged Mr Owaisi to advocate for a Government Order mandating the antenatal HbA2 test for all pregnant women. This screening is essential in identifying carriers of Thalassemia and preventing the birth of affected children.