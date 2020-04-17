 Top
Blood donation improves donors health says Collector Sikta Patnaik

Collector Sikta Patnaik
District Collector Sikta Patnaik inaugurated blood donation camp organised by Mission Smile Organisation at Government Main Hospital in Peddapalli on...

Peddapalli: District Collector Sikta Patnaik inaugurated blood donation camp organised by Mission Smile Organisation at Government Main Hospital in Peddapalli on Friday.

The Collector said the blood banks are running short of blood reserves owing to Covid-19 and creating problem for many patients, who badly in need of blood.

Urging the donors to come forward to donate blood, Collector Sikta Patnaik stated blood donation saves others lives and also improves the health of the donor.

