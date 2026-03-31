Blue Bells High School hosts grand UKG Graduation Ceremony

Karimnagar: The UKG Graduation Day celebrations were held with great splendour on Sunday night at Blue Bells High School, Hanumannagar. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and teachers.

The programme was presided over by the School Principal, Smt. Janga Sunitha Manohar Reddy, who also attended the event as the Chief Guest. The ceremony commenced with the traditional Jyothi Prajwalana, setting a solemn and celebratory tone.

During her address, Smt. Janga Sunitha Manohar Reddy highlighted the importance of a strong foundation at the primary stage and underlined the crucial role of parents and teachers in the holistic development of children.

The young students impressed the audience with vibrant dances, melodious songs, and various cultural performances, reflecting their talent and hard work. The celebrations concluded with the distribution of graduation certificates, marking an important milestone in the students’ educational journey.

The event was graced by the presence of the school management, teachers, and parents, who participated with joy and pride in the memorable ceremony.