Blue Colt Police Rescue a 26 years woman from committing Suicide

Gadwal: An incident occurred in Itikyal mandal where the Blue Colts staff rescued a 26- year-old woman from Vanaparthi district who attempted to jump into the river near Beechupalli Pushkara Ghat due to family quarrels. The staff members, Srinivas and Varada Raju, were on duty and found her just in time. They counseled her at the outpost and handed her over to her family members.

District SP Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS , congratulated the Blue Colts personnel for their immediate response and for saving the woman's life.