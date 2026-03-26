Boath hospital in limbo as delays, staff shortage hit healthcare

Adilabad: The government-run community hospital at the heart of Boath constituency in Adilabad district has remained dysfunctional, with incomplete construction, severe staff shortages and lack of basic facilities leaving patients in distress.

Originally sanctioned as a 30-bed hospital with Rs10.50 crore, the project was later upgraded to a 100-bed facility under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad with an additional Rs17.50 crore. However, the upgrade exists only on paper, while even the initial construction has been stalled for over a year due to pending payments exceeding Rs4 crore. The contractor has refused to resume work until dues are cleared.

Efforts to revive the project have yielded little progress, as tenders for the expanded hospital failed to attract bidders, reportedly due to rising costs and the government’s delay in settling previous bills.

Meanwhile, the hospital continues to function with just three doctors and limited staff, far below sanctioned strength. Patients are frequently referred to RIMS Adilabad even for minor ailments, adding to their hardship.

Adding to the woes, a proposed dialysis centre remains non-operational due to the unfinished building, forcing patients to travel long distances for treatment.