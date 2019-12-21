Bodies of accused in Disha case decomposed to 50 percent: Gandhi Hospital superintendent tells HC

The Gandhi Hospital superintendent Sravan Kumar told the High Court that the bodies of accused in Disha case have been decomposed to 50 percent. The bodies were kept at -2 degrees celsius in the hospital mortuary and will get completely decomposed in a week, Sravan Kumar added.

The verdict on the petition to hand over the bodies to their families is yet to be pronounced.

The court on Friday directed to give the status on the bodies of the accused. It also asked if re-postmortem can be done with the forensic experts from Delhi. However, the government counsel asked some time to the court to decide over it.

It has been 16 days since all the four accused in Disha case killed in the encounter. The bodies were initially preserved at a hospital in Mahbubnagar for a few days and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.