‘Bogus, Empty Budget’: Harish Rao alleges govt ignored guarantees

Stating that the 2026–27 Budget has deeply disappointed the people of Telangana, BRSLP Deputy Leader T. Harish Rao on Friday alleged that the government had completely ignored the six guarantees, with no clear mention or proper allocation of funds. Addressing a press conference at the Assembly premises, he said that merely increasing the size and pages of the Budget has no meaning without effective implementation, adding that the Budget is full of numbers on paper but lacks commitment to address people’s problems.

He alleged that SC, ST, BC, and Minority declarations were made only for votes and not for real development, as reflected in the Budget. Harish Rao pointed out that schemes announced in the previous Budget were not implemented but were repeated again this year. He claimed that no funds were actually spent on schemes like Rajiv Yuva Vikasam and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, terming the Budget as a “bogus, empty, and deceptive Budget” with no sincerity in allocations or spending.

He further alleged that there was no support for pensioners, retired employees, RTC workers, Singareni workers, BC communities, SCs, STs, minorities, women, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, stating that the Budget has effectively given “zero benefit” to all sections of society. Harish Rao also accused the government of pushing the State into massive debt nearing Rs 3.5 lakh crore, while failing to create assets. In contrast, he said the previous BRS government utilised borrowings for asset creation such as Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha, and medical colleges.

Criticising the government further, he said it was speaking about Dr B.R. Ambedkar while encouraging defections, calling it shameful. He remarked that BRS built Telangana like a “Phoenix rising from ashes,” while the present government is weakening it. He questioned whether the government had any schemes or only scams, citing alleged irregularities in Medaram tenders and poor-quality works. He demanded a white paper on investments, questioning claims about industries and employment, and alleged that foreign tours were not aimed at attracting investments but served illegal financial interests.

Rao also demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to farmers for not implementing Rythu Bandhu for three seasons. He pointed out that allocation for the six guarantees has been reduced from Rs 56,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

He further alleged that Telangana’s economic indicators have declined under the present government, with per capita income growth dropping and GSDP growth reducing from 12.5 per cent to 10.7 per cent. He concluded that the government has failed in governance, leading to a slowdown in development, and noted that projects like the TIMS Sanathnagar hospital are facing repeated delays with shifting deadlines.