Bojju patel exhorts cadres to ensure Cong’s win in local body polls

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 10:28 AM IST
Nirmal DCC president and MLA Vedma Bojju Patel emphasised that party workers must work with the goal of winning the upcoming local body elections. Speaking at a press meet held at Nirmal on Monday, he said that priority will be accorded to Backward Classes (BCs) in general seats.

This was Patel’s first visit to Nirmal district headquarters after being elected as DCC president. He was warmly welcomed by former DCC president Srihari Rao and party workers.

Bojju exuded confidence that Congress candidates will win in all local body constituencies. Congress leaders in Nirmal district will be united and work collectively towards victory in the local body elections.

He emphasised that the people should be made aware of the 10 years of exploitation under the previous BRS government. He also mentioned that coordination committees will be set up soon.

Patel announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Adilabad on December 4, and urged everyone to make the visit a grand success.

