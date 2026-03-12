Bojju Patel urges workers to prepare for upcoming elections

Khanapur: Nirmal District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said the Congress party lives in the hearts of the people and called upon party workers to actively take government programmes and party initiatives to the grassroots level.

He was speaking at the Nirmal District Congress key workers’ meeting held at Maruti Inn in the district headquarters. On the occasion, Patel felicitated and congratulated newly elected municipal councillors from various towns in the district.