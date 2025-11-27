Bolero ‘Accident’ Turns Out to Be Murder: Gadwal Police Arrest 10

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal police have cracked a sensational contract killing case, arresting ten members of a supari gang involved in the murder of former sarpanch Boya Chinna Bhimarayudu. District SP T. Srinivasa Rao revealed the details during a press meet on Thursday, confirming that the accused had tried to portray the murder as a road accident.

The incident took place on November 21, 2025, when the victim was returning to Nandinne village from Gadwal on his motorcycle. Near Jampalli Bus Stop on Raichur Road, a Bolero vehicle deliberately rammed into him from behind, killing him on the spot. Although the scene was initially made to look like an accident, a deeper investigation exposed it as a premeditated murder.

According to police, the murder was masterminded by Millu Veeranna, a businessman from the same village, who bore longstanding political rivalry, land disputes, and personal grudges against the victim. Investigators found that Veeranna hired a gang to eliminate Bhimarayudu, negotiating a supari deal initially worth ₹15 lakh, later increased to ₹25 lakh. Out of this amount, ₹8 lakh had already been paid to the killers.

A crucial breakthrough came when the police intercepted several members transporting an additional ₹8.5 lakh, withdrawn to settle pending payments. This led to the arrest of all ten accused, including drivers, local associates, and key executioners.

The police seized a significant haul during the operation:

₹8,50,000 cash

4 cars, including a Fortuner and Glanza

1 Bolero vehicle used in the murder

2 bikes

11 mobile phones and 13 SIM cards

The main accused, Veeranna, was already facing multiple criminal cases at KT Doddi Police Station. Police said the gang’s plan was to kill the former sarpanch using a vehicle and make it appear as a routine road accident—a tactic they believed would help them escape suspicion.

SP Srinivasa Rao added that the investigation also pointed to the involvement of another key figure, Eshwarayya Goud, from Kurnool district, who played an important role in facilitating the contract. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining individuals connected to the conspiracy.

The arrests bring significant progress to a case that had created tension in the region. Police assured that all accused have been produced before the court and further investigation is underway.