Bonakal: Farming has become a festival in CM K Chandrasekhar Rao regime says MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Bonakal (Khammam) : “I, too, was born in a small farmer’s family... Since my boyhood, I have witnessed the farmer’s challenges, losses, and tears.... However, the situation has changed now after formation of Telangana . All farmers rejoice and celebrate the agricultural festival in every village under KCR administration, said BRS Lok Sabha party leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday.

Speaking to a gathering of farmers at Rythu Vedika of Rayannapet hamlet in Bonakal mandal, Nama said, “earlier they struggled for cultivation, drinking water, power, and many other things, and even staged sit-ins at substations for the power supply.” But during KCR’s ten years as Chief Minister, Telangana has seen tremendous growth.

All sectors, particularly farmers’ welfare has received special attention. Historical programmes such as Raitu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and 24 hours free power supply to farm section have been rolled out so that farmers don’t face problem, the BRS MP said.

He stated that the entire country is looking at KCR with hope because of tremendous growth of the State in a short time. He stated that neighbouring States seek a development model similar to Telangana’s. According to reports, the State’s water reserves have expanded significantly as a result of the renovation of 47,000 ponds, and the ponds are full of water even during the dry season.

He stated that the Kaleshwaram project will go down in history. More crops can be cultivated in the district if the Sitarama project is completed.

He urged farmers to extend support to CM KCR in future elections so that he can accomplish more works for their welfare. Many farmers were given seeds on the occasion. The MP had meal with the farmers at the Rythu Vedika.

Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, district Telecom Advisory Board member Chittaru Simhadri Yadav, leaders Morampudi Prasad, YM Ramesh, Kinnera Vani, Kinnera Paparao, Janga Ravi, Marathamma, Karnati Ramakoteswara Rao, Tumu Roshan Kumar, Kondalarao, Ramadugu Ramesh, farmers of various villages participated in the programme.