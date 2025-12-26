Book Release of “Telangana Tribal Kshetralu – Jathara” at the 34th Hyderabad Book Fair

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 34th Hyderabad Book Fair, the book “Telangana Tribal Kshetralu – Jathara” was ceremoniously released by Sri Sedam Arju Master at the Kompalli Venkat Goud Stage. The event was held from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The meeting was presided over by Sri Vedakumar Manikonda, Editor of Deccan Land Monthly Magazine.

While presiding over the function, Sri Vedakumar Manikonda highlighted the significance of Telangana’s tribal sacred sites with illustrative examples and elaborated on the research excellence of the author Dr. Dhyavanapalli Satyanarayana, emphasizing the importance and relevance of the themes discussed in the book.

Author Dr. Dhyavanapalli Satyanarayana, in his address, stated that the Nagoba Jathara is one of the most renowned tribal festivals, where a confluence of several tribal traditions can be witnessed.

Dr. Apka Nageswara Rao, Assistant Professor, Nizam College, compared the Nagoba Jathara with the Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara, stating that such festivals clearly reflect the culture, traditions, and lifestyle of tribal communities. He appreciated Dr. Satyanarayana for his meticulous approach and in-depth research in writing the book.

Former Registrar of Telugu University, Sri Battu Ramesh, spoke about the lifestyle and social customs of tribal communities.

Chief Guest Sri Sedam Arju praised Dr. Dhyavanapalli Satyanarayana for conducting extensive field studies by visiting tribal regions of Telangana and comprehensively documenting the life and traditions of Gond and other Adivasi tribes. He stated that the book vividly explains the uniqueness of tribal festivals, along with concepts of Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, the significance of land, and the importance of nature. He also highlighted the valuable documentation of Gond tribal courts, lineage traditions, and detailed references to Nagoba and Dantanpalli Bhimanna.

Special Guest Professor Harinath remarked that the publication of books on Adivasi and tribal cultures is highly commendable and essential.

The programme was attended by Balachari, Secretary, Telangana Sahitya Academy, along with Sarath Babu, Prabhakar, Rapolu Sudarshan, Jugash Willy, Vijay Kumar, Vinayak Reddy, Sumida, Dr. Rani Prasad, and several others.

