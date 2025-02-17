Live
Boora Narsiah Goud Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Comments on Modi
Hyderabad : Senior BJP leader Boora Narsiah Goud has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused Revanth of speaking with caste arrogance and warned that opposing Modi would lead to political downfall.
"Whether Revanth Reddy stands against Modi or Modi blocks his way, it is Revanth who will face the consequences," Narsiah Goud remarked. He further stated that challenging Modi would only lead to Revanth’s failure.
Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Goud referred to him as an "Illegally Converted Gandhi," intensifying his attack on the party. The remarks have sparked a political war of words in the state, adding to the ongoing tensions between BJP and Congress in Telangana.