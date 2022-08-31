Botched up FP surgery claims four lives in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: Controversy marred the death of four women because of alleged lapses in tubectomy operatations conducted in the Ibrahimpatnam CHC on August 25.A few more women have been admitted to hospitals with complications.

The State government on Tuesday suspended the superintendent of Ibrahimpatnam Civic Hospital. It formed a five-member committee, headed by Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao, to probe and submit a report within seven days.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said the doctors had performed double puncture laproscopy (DBL) at Ibrahimpatnam to 34 women on August 25. Among the women operated four died, which is 'unfortunate', he said, adding the government would provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh, a double bedroom house and the expenditure of children's education.

Dr. Rao informed that medical teams were sent to houses of 30 other women. After finding out that there were complications in seven other women, they were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. He also said tests were conducted once again; two women were sent to NIMS for treatment; there is no threat to them.

He said no target was fixed for birth control and people were voluntarily coming for tubectomy.

According to authorities, the women were treated at the sterilisation camp set up by the government. They were among 34 women who were treated at the camp on August 25.

Dr. Rao stated that DPL was modern method used in tubectomy. In 2021-22 they had performed 1.1 lakh operations. This year from April to July 111 camps were conducted and 38,656 operations were conducted. He said the Medical Council has temporarily suspended the licence of the doctor who performed the surgery.

"The reasons for the deaths will be known only after the inquiry. The surgeries were performed as per the guidelines of the Centre. From now onwards, we will ensure rules are followed strictly," he said.