Brahmotsavam buzz begins as Jupally unveils festival poster at Sirsanagandla temple

The temple town of Sirsanagandla, often hailed as the ‘second Bhadrachalam’, witnessed a spiritually vibrant atmosphere on Saturday as Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited the shrine and offered prayers to Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy.

The minister was accorded a traditional reception with Poorna Kumbham by temple priests and officials upon his arrival. He performed special prayers at the sanctum, seeking blessings for the prosperity of the state and well-being of its people. The visit drew a large number of devotees, adding to the devotional fervour at the temple premises.

On the occasion, the minister unveiled the official poster for the annual Brahmotsavam festival, which is scheduled to commence on March 26. The event is expected to attract devotees from across the region, further strengthening the temple’s reputation as a key spiritual destination.

Emphasising the importance of religious tourism, Jupally Krishna Rao later laid the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure development works aimed at enhancing facilities for pilgrims. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing prominent pilgrimage centres and assured that Sirsanagandla would be equipped with all necessary amenities to provide a comfortable and fulfilling experience for visiting devotees.

Several dignitaries, including Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna, temple authorities, local public representatives, and a large gathering of devotees, were present during the visit.