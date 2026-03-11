Breaking fast, breaking barriers: Hindus, Muslims from 400 colonies attend Iftar

Hyderabad: A grand show of unity and communal harmony marked the annual community Dawat-e-Iftar hosted at Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet on Tuesday. The event drew thousands of residents from across the Jubilee Hills constituency. Organised in the spirit of the holy month of Ramzan, the gathering brought together people from diverse communities and backgrounds, symbolising brotherhood and the composite culture of Hyderabad. Participants from nearly 400 colonies under the Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum joined the event, making it one of the largest community Iftar gatherings in the area.

Officials from GHMC, TGSPDCL and HMWSSB, along with sanitation staff and police personnel, were also present. Representatives from 40 Welfare Associations of Shaikpet and leaders from Congress, AIMIM, and BRS attended alongside advocates, social activists and religious scholars. The event saw the participation of Naveen Yadav, Karthik Reddy, Azmathullah Hussaini and Shaikh Fasiuddin Hyderabadi among several others. This Dawat-e-Iftar was organised by philanthropist Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail through his own initiative to strengthen neighbourhood ties and promote unity among residents during the sacred month.

The presence of many non-Muslim residents added further significance to the event, reflecting the long-standing tradition of interfaith harmony and social cohesion in the city. The gathering witnessed residents, leaders, officials and scholars sharing the Iftar meal together, reinforcing the spirit of mutual respect and compassion that Ramzan represents. Asif Sohail thanked guests for their overwhelming participation, stating that such community initiatives encourage people to come together beyond social and religious differences. He noted that Ramzan reminds everyone that serving humanity and caring for neighbours are as important as prayer and reflection.

The evening concluded with a shared sense of peace and strengthened bonds between the various residential welfare groups across the constituency.